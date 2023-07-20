Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have reportedly called off their relationship after dating for two years. The supermodel and art director had confirmed their relationship in July 2021, although the rumours of them dating sparked in 2020. About the duo calling it quits, a source was quoted as saying, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things,” reports ET. The source even stated, “Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it.” Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ As the Reason for Split – Reports.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Break-Up

