The second trailer of Black Adam is here! While sharing the new trailer, the makers mentioned ‘There are heroes, there are villains, and there is #BlackAdam’. This trailer showcases Dwayne Johnson’s antihero refuses to surrender to the Justice Society by saying ‘I’m not peaceful’ who gives him the offer to either be the destroyer or the saviour of this world. Black Adam: Viola Davis to Return as Amanda Waller in Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming DC Film!

Watch Black Adam Trailer 2 Below:

