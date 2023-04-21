Dead Ringers premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, and fans were ecstatic to watch the TV adaptation, but were left disappointed after the series released. Episodes 2 to 5 went missing and only the 1 and 6th episode was available. Here's how fans reacted. Dead Ringers Trailer: Rachel Weisz Plays Twins in This Modern Remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 Thriller The Matarese Circle.

View Tweets Here:

But only 1st and 6th episode is available. 2 to 5 missing 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/15p7hMh2V8 — Arjun (@arjunnn777) April 21, 2023

WHYYY

not amazon prime video doing us all dirty, i thought we're supposed to get episodes 1-3 of dead ringers today, why are episodes 2&3 saying "this video is currently unavailable" WHYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/MjdvDmyKuP — sarah • dead ringers spoilers (@seiruhcavanaugh) April 21, 2023

No 2 to 5

is anyone else's amazon prime only showing available episodes 1 and 6 of dead ringers? no 2 to 5 here

— liz (@lizlemonknope) April 21, 2023

This Is Confusing

What the frick is happening with dead ringers release on amazon prime?!!?!?? Which’s it only showing episode 6 available. pic.twitter.com/IKl68oDs4q — Bel 💖💜💙 (@cruellascane) April 21, 2023

Prime Video Stop Being Glitchy

.@PrimeVideo is being really glitchy lately. First they release Till with no English audio track -- just French -- and now they've released the first and last episodes of Dead Ringers, but not the episodes in-between. @PrimeVideoCA pic.twitter.com/y4FqFjmNmR — Peter T Chattaway (@ptchat) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)