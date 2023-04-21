Dead Ringers premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, and fans were ecstatic to watch the TV adaptation, but were left disappointed after the series released. Episodes 2 to 5 went missing and only the 1 and 6th episode was available. Here's how fans reacted. Dead Ringers Trailer: Rachel Weisz Plays Twins in This Modern Remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 Thriller The Matarese Circle.

View Tweets Here: 

WHYYY

No 2 to 5 

is anyone else's amazon prime only showing available episodes 1 and 6 of dead ringers? no 2 to 5 here

— liz (@lizlemonknope) April 21, 2023

This Is Confusing 

Prime Video Stop Being Glitchy 

