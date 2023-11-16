Blumhouse’s latest horror film, Imaginary, stars DeWanda Wise as a woman facing an unsettling encounter with her childhood imaginary teddy bear. In this eerie tale, Jessica (played by DeWanda Wise) and her youngest stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun), move back into Jessica's childhood home. Their seemingly innocent discovery of a teddy bear named Chauncy in the basement takes a chilling turn when Alice develops an unnerving attachment to it. Initially dismissed as typical childhood play, Jessica grows concerned as Alice's interactions with the bear turn more alarming. As Jessica intervenes, she discovers a horrifying reality behind Chauncy, far beyond what one would expect from a cute stuffed animal. Imaginary is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Jeff Wadlow and co-written with Greg Erb, Jason Oremland, and Bryce McGuire. Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms ‘Frozen 3 and 4’ Are in Works (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Imaginary:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)