Coldplay set the stage ablaze with their first-ever concert in Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Janaury 26), making it a night to remember. The audience erupted with excitement as frontman Chris Martin not only performed with his signature energy but also charmed the crowd by speaking in Gujarati and Hindi. He greeted them with a warm, “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?” (You all look beautiful today. I’ve come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?). With this heartfelt connection, Coldplay made it clear that this was their 'biggest concert ever,' leaving fans absolutely thrilled. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: British Rock Band Performs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Calls It Their ‘Biggest Ever Concert’.

Chris Martin Speaks Gujarati

Coldplay in Ahmedabad

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

