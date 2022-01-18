The title of the Korean adaptation of the global smash hit La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist has been announced by Netflix. The new adaptation has been titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. With the thrilling announcement, Netlfix also shared an intriguing teaser, bringing new zeal and sneak peeks at the final esthetics and cast.

The teaser shows The Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae in the adaptation, looking at a wall covered in various masks, including traditional Korean masks and the renowned Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. What happens next is what the fans will have to eagerly wait to see.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

