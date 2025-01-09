At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 8, Adrien Brody, while accepting the Best Actor honour, tearfully paid tribute to the victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. "My heart goes out to all the families, animals, and our colleagues," he said, acknowledging the devastation on the West Side of LA, particularly along the Pacific Coast Highway, where many homes were destroyed. Brody, honoured for his portrayal of László Tóth in The Brutalist by director Brady Corbet, also praised the bravery of first responders, emphasising their sacrifices and invaluable contributions. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Ben Affleck Evacuates to Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner’s Home Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire.

Adrien Brody Gets Teary-Eyed at NYFCC Over LA Wildfire

