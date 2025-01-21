Oscars 2025 is just around the corner, and this year’s nominations will be revealed by the dynamic duo, Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, on Thursday, January 23. The live presentation will take place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be streamed across multiple platforms, including Oscars.com, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, starting at 5:30 AM PT/8:30 AM ET. Rachel Sennott, known for her roles in Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Bottoms (which she also co-wrote and executive produced), brings her comedic brilliance, while Bowen Yang, an Emmy-nominated star from Saturday Night Live and co-host of Las Culturistas, is sure to bring his signature wit at the 97th Academy Awards. Oscar Nominations 2025: Announcement Date, Time, When and Where To Watch Nominations for 97th Academy Awards.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott to Host the Nominations Reveal for the 97th Academy Awards

Meet this year’s #Oscars nominations hosts: Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT to see who is headed to the 97th Oscars. Stream on https://t.co/8Zw5mDf3tg, https://t.co/5fKuh0mVRV, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy's… pic.twitter.com/9lmjLtTWll — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2025

