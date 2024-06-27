Paris Hilton appeared on Capitol Hill on June 26 to advocate for child welfare reform. Known for her advocacy for foster care children, Hilton recounted her own experiences of alleged abuse in residential treatment facilities during her teenage years, including sexual assault, physical restraint, and forced medication. She said, "When I was 16 years old, I was ripped from my bed in the middle of the night and transported across state lines to the first of four youth residential treatment facilities." She highlighted cases of abuse and tragic deaths among children in similar facilities, emphasising the need for improved protection. The committee hearing centred on enhancing child welfare programs. Paris Hilton Opens Up About Surrogacy, Says 'It Was a Difficult Decision to Make'.

Paris Hilton Testifies Against Abuse in Youth Residential Facilities, Shares Personal Ordeal from Utah School

🔥🚨BREAKING: Paris Hilton is at the U.S. Capitol advocating for children victims of foster care. “When I was 16 years old I was ripped from my bed in the middle of the night and transported across state lines to the first of four residential treatment facilities.” "I am here… pic.twitter.com/ovTCrY4G0Z — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 26, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)