Selena Gomez is officially off the market now, and it’s all thanks to her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco! The 32-year-old singer and actress was all smiles in her Instagram post, flashing a stunning diamond ring, but hold up—did you see Taylor Swift’s comment? Selena's bestie Taylor dropped a playful “YES I will be the flower girl,” and honestly, that’s the energy every bride needed. ‘Forever Begins Now’: Selena Gomez Engaged to Boyfriend Benny Blanco, ‘Emilia Perez’ Actress Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring on Social Media (See Pics).

‘Yes, I Will Be the Flower Girl’: Taylor Swift Reacts to Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Engagement News

