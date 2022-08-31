2022 BTS EXHIBITION : Proof will showcase BTS' 9 year long history in Seoul from September 28 to November 22, and in Busan from October 5 to November 8. The exhibition was designed for fans to enjoy BTS' journey and photos of ARMY who have walked by BTS' side, will also be included. #JungkookDay Trends on Twitter as BTS ARMY Shares Cute Videos and Photos of the Band's Golden Maknae Ahead of His Birthday!

