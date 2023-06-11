J-hope has surprised ARMYs with a rock version of "Arson", a track from his album Jack in the Box, and it banging! As if the track already wasn't amazing, the added upbeat tempo, along with the standalone sound of guitar and drums at the end makes the song even more worthy of headbanging to. BTS' Tenth Anniversary Single ‘Take Two’ Soars to Top Spot on iTunes Charts Worldwide.

Check Out Arson's Rock Ver:

