BTS members RM and V posted on social media before heading for mandatory military service. RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, wrote a heartfelt letter to the BTS ARMY on Weverse. Meanwhile, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared a series of photos on Instagram. RM and V are set to start their military service on December 11. RM expressed his emotions in a touching note and talks about his Jin and J-hope. On the other hand, V, shared pictures of a cake and his shaved head on Instagram status, added, "I'll go and come back!" One of the photos showed V wearing sunglasses on his head while holding a golden cake against a lit-up wall. BTS' RM and V aka Taehyung Kneel and Plead ARMYs Not to Come to Their Military Enlistment Location (Watch Video).

BTS' RM Emotional Post On Weverse:

Namjoon letter on weverse: Hello, my dear friends, that day has finally come. I feel like I have so many things to say that have been floating around in my head, but now that I'm here, I can't get them out of my mouth. I was so happy to be able to live as a member of BTS for the… pic.twitter.com/R3eXF3uehf — Carolyne🌱⁷ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ (ꪜ)🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🪐🎬✌️ (@mhereonlyforbts) December 10, 2023

V Shares Couple Of Pictures On Instagram Status:

BTS V Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

