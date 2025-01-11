Lee Yoon Hee, widely recognised for his role as Elder Kang in the acclaimed film Secret Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 64. The veteran actor breathed his last on January 11, with his funeral scheduled for January 13. Known for his remarkable performances in various South Korean series, Lee’s sudden demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. His agency, Beom Entertainment, shared the heartbreaking news, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad news of the passing of Lee Yoon Hee.” It is reported that the actor had no known health issues, making his death even more shocking. South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

