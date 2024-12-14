A video has gone viral on social media where India national cricket team star cricketer Rinku Singh was doing famous Telugu actor Allu Arjun's signature 'Pushpa' step. In the viral video, Rinku Singh was spotted at the gym along with a few other members. Rinku, along with other members, was seen doing the famous 'Pushpa' step. Earlier, former Australia cricket team opener David Warner also performed Allu Arjun's signature 'Pushpa' step on several occasions. Rinku Singh Buys New House in Aligarh After Being Retained by KKR for INR 13 Crore Ahead of IPL 2025.

Rinku Singh Does Pushpa Step

