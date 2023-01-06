AK62 is directed by Vignesh Shivan, with Ajith Kumar in the lead. Reports are doing rounds that actors Arvind Swamy and Santhanam have been roped in for the Tamil flick and the former would be essaying the role of the antagonist. The makers of AK62 are yet to make an official announcement on the complete cast details. AK62: Makers Confirm Ajith Kumar’s Next To Be Helmed by Vignesh Shivan; Shooting To Start From 2022 End (Read Statement).

AK62 Cast Rumours

