It's the maestro, AR Rahman's birthday today (January 6), and so the legendary has been trending on social media since morning. Right from fans to celebs, Rahman has been receiving love online. Now, joining the league is superstar Mohanlal who wished AR Rahman on his 55th born day and also thanked him for coming on board for his next Malayalam movie Aaraattu.

Mohanlal Wishes AR Rahman:

Wishing the musical legend @arrahman a very happy birthday...It was a pleasure having you onboard our upcoming movie #Aaraattu. Have a blessed year filled with happiness and success. God bless. pic.twitter.com/rHJn4KLqsn — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 6, 2022

