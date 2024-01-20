Srinivasa Sarja, also known as Arjun Sarja, recently met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his daughter Aishwarya. The trio was captured in a photograph, where PM Modi presented them with a photo frame as a special gift. A notable moment in the pictures showed PM Modi shaking hands with Arjun Sarja. For the unversed, Aishwarya, who has been engaged to actor Umapathy Ramaiah since October last year, is scheduled to wed in 2024. Check out a glimpse of their meeting with PM Modi in the images below! Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah Share Pics From Their Dreamy Engagement Ceremony!

Arjun Sarja and Daughter Aishwarya Meet PM Modi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)