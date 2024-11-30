Bloody Beggar is a comedy-drama starring Kavin in the lead role, marking the directorial debut of Muthukumar Sivabalan. Released in theatres on October 31, the film follows a beggar whose life takes a dramatic turn after a misadventure goes awry. Produced by Nelson Dilipkumar’s Filament Pictures, Bloody Beggar is now streaming on Prime Video, having premiered on the platform on November 29. Subscribers can watch the film in Tamil with English subtitles. For non-subscribers, it’s available to rent for INR 279, with a 30-day window to start watching and 48 hours to complete it once started. ‘Bloody Beggar’ Review: Critics Label Kavin and Sivabalan Muthukumar’s Dark Comedy Film As ‘Delightful’.

‘Bloody Beggar’ on Prime Video

a rags to riches story tainted with blood, comedy & a haunting past 🔪#BloodyBeggarOnPrime, watch now: https://t.co/t84fQbmZkD pic.twitter.com/XCKVUh2nhI — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2024

