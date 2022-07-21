Elaveezhapoonchira revolves around three police officials (Soubin Shahir, Sudhi Koppa, Jude Anthony Joseph) who are posted at a wireless station on the hillock Ilaveezhapoonchira in Kottayam district. Their primary duty is to turn away tourists from the hotspot that is often struck by thunder and lightning, which could last for more than two hours, about which tourists aren’t aware. It is a crime thriller helmed by Shahi Kabir that has been labelled as ‘slow-burning’ by the fans and critics. However, Soubin’s performance as Madhu has been praised by all. The Malayalam film has received mixed response. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Ela Veezha Poonchira: Nayattu Writer Shahi Kabir To Make Directorial Debut, Soubin Shahir To Play The Lead.

A Brilliant Movie

#ElaVeezhaPoonchira Good thriller, #SoubinShahir played his strong area, what a superb performance from him, #Directed By Shahi Kabir (Writer of Nayattu, Joseph)!🔥 brilliant man #SudhiKoppa this is your career break pic.twitter.com/d8DqsAsy2A — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) July 15, 2022

Slow-Burning Thriller

#ElaveezhaPoonchira - A Slow Burning Mystery Thriller With Quality Making 👌🔥 Technically Brilliant & Good Perfomances By The Main Leads 👏 Worth Watch Theatre Experience Movie ⚡❤️#MovieReview #Soubin #ShahiKabir pic.twitter.com/zeuCIY4AFH — Nabin N (@NabinOffl) July 19, 2022

Well-Shot Film

എല്ലാവരും തീർച്ചയായിട്ടും തീയേറ്ററിൽ പോയി തന്നെ കാണണം🙏🏻 Kudos to the entire team👏🏻 Beautiful,haunting,enchanting Crime/Mystery/Thriller. Beautifully shot by Manesh Madhavan. Also special mentions to the sound department as well,wow🤌🏻🔥#ElaVeezhaPoonchira by Shahi Kabir🖤 https://t.co/SLribGpv33 pic.twitter.com/9cA2nG2cEt — SANJO (@sanjoshelby) July 18, 2022

Thrilling Second Half

Slow First Half

As said #ElaVeezhaPoonchira is a damn classic, just spellbound second half. First half really ain't much but a slow setting tempo kind stuff. But second half from the word go 🤐 Haunting, Shocking it leaves you there. Liked the killer classy end Must watch be it OTT or screens pic.twitter.com/1GwqL2uLM6 — 𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 (@MisterCuler) July 19, 2022

Good Performances

#Elaveezhapoonchira(3.5/5) - After the 1st 25 minutes which sets the tone , film gets interesting as it progresses and at the end, is a a good thriller but worked upon a slow pace. Good Performances 👌 Technically Decent 👍 Good Debut By Shahi Kabir ! Appreciated 🌝 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) July 19, 2022

The Twists & Turns

#ElaVeezhaPoonchira: Small but a superb movie from Shahi Kabir, performance & making of the film offer a great theatre experience.#Soubin & #SudhiKopa wonderful perfo👌, a good 1st half followed by a very good & twist-filled 2nd half, Don't miss, Go for it. pic.twitter.com/oRz6ZZfmQk — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) July 15, 2022

Thrilling Climax But Slow-Burning Flick

#ElaVeezhaPoonchira Slow burning thriller. Hell of a debut by Shahi Kabir. From the interval sequence onwards the temper & shades of the characters change towards an effective & thrilling climax. Good perfo by Soubin & Sudhi.The ambience also works well like a character itself👌 pic.twitter.com/wXJTOZqfGj — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) July 15, 2022

A Slow-Burner With Terrific Performances

#ElaVeezhaPoonchira a slow burner an atmospheric thriller set in a picturesque lonely mountain top. It’s marked by a terrific performances from #SoubinShahir & #SudhiKoppa. The writer of Joseph & Nayattu, #ShahiKabir directs this 106 minutes film which has some chilling moments. pic.twitter.com/oBnLBtivoA — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 21, 2022

