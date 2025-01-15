Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit theatres on January 10, 2025, and quickly became one of the most anticipated big-budget films following the success of Pushpa 2. The political actioner had a strong opening at the box office but faced a drop in collections in the following days. However, it picked up momentum on Day 5, earning around INR 10 crore on Tuesday (Makar Sankranti), taking its domestic total to INR 106.15 crore. Directed by S Shankar, the film stars Ram Charan in dual roles. The supporting cast of the flick includes Nassar, Brahmanandam, SJ Suryah, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Game Changer' Box Office Update

(Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

Watch 'Game Changer' Trailer:

