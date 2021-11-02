There’s just few days left for Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup to hit the big screens. DQ would be seen playing the role of ‘Sukumara Kurup – India’s Longest Wanted Fugitive’. Produced under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the makers have announced that the trailer of Kurup will be released tomorrow, November 3. An intense teaser video has been dropped online to make the announcement of it. The film will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Update On Kurup Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

