Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter today (August 1) and informed everyone that he is taking a small 'break' from social media. However, he also made sure to tell his fans that he will be back soon with new film announcements. Lokesh Kanagaraj Poses With Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Pens a Sweet Message for the Megastars (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Hey guys ✨ I'm taking a small break from all social media platforms... I'll be back soon with my next film's announcement 🔥 Till then do take care all of you.. With love Lokesh Kanagaraj 🤜🏼🤛🏼 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 1, 2022

