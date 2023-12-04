Prakash Raj mentioned that his scheduled questioning day with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), related to a money laundering case, might encounter delays due to Cyclone Michaung disruptions in Chennai. The ED summoned the actor for inquiry concerning an alleged Rs 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving a Tiruchirapalli-based jewellery group. On November 4, Prakash shared a screenshot from X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Chennai airport's tweet. The airport announced the closure of arrivals and departures till 9 am on November 5 due to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu: Two Killed, One Injured After Newly Constructed Wall Collapses in Chennai Following Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds (Watch Video).

Prakash Raj Shares a Sly Post On Social Media:

Sad news to dear #panauti and #Bhakts .. Tomorrow is my ED day.. but #chennairains #CycloneMichaung is playing Spoil Sport You may have to wait .. Please 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Stay tuned .. for updates.. #justasking pic.twitter.com/a2VtIBSZ6w — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 4, 2023

