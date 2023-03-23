Purusha Pretham aka The Male Ghost is the upcoming Malayalam crime noir starring Prasanth Alexander, Darshana Rajendran, Jagadish, Devaki Rajendran, Mala Parvathy among others. Just a day to go and the film directed by Krishand is all set to hit the OTT platform. Purusha Pretham will be streaming on Sony LIV from March 24! It will premiere at 12am. OTT Releases of The Week: Suniel Shetty's Hunter on Amazon miniTV, Jeremy Strong's Succession Season 4 & More.

Watch The Trailer Of Purusha Pretham Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)