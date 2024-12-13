Pushpa 2 The Rule is currently the talk of the town. Be it breaking box office records or even legal cases, Allu Arjun's film is in the headlines again. As per Gulte, Allu Arjun was arrested by Chikkadapally police regarding the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. The stampede resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi. The situation worsened as security personnel pushed the crowd, causing suffocation for several, including Revathi and her son. ‘Pushpa 2’ Hyderabad Premiere Tragedy: Allu Arjun Pledges INR 25 Lakh, Promises To Meet Stampede Victim’s Family (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Arrested for ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede

BREAKING...!!#AlluArjun Taken to Chikkadapally Police Station for Enquiry Regarding Sandhya Theatre Stampede Incident. — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 13, 2024

Allu Arjun Taken To Chikkadapally Police Station

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)