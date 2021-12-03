The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is all set to be released on December 6. Ahead of the grand trailer launch of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, the makers have dropped a still of Allu Arjun who’d be portraying the character of Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s film. At the teaser launch of Pushpa, the filmmaker, praising Allu Arjun’s performance in the upcoming flick, had cited that until now he was known as the ‘Stylish Star’ but from now on he’d be known as the ‘Icon Star’. And we bet, this latest still of the actor, that is in progress, in a rugged avatar will leave fans excited for the trailer.

Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

