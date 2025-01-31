The Daggubati family are currently going through a tough phase as Suresh Babu's mother-in-law and wife of renowned industrialist Yalaparti Narayana Chowdary, Rajeshwari Devi, passed away on Wednesday (January 29). After being informed about the tragic incident, the Daggubati family members immediately flew to Tanuku to take part in the last rites, which took place on Rajeshwari Devi took place on Thursday (January 30), and Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who happens to be Rajeshwari Devi's grandson, also attended the last rites. A photo of the Telugu actor carrying his grandmother's body on his shoulders has surfaced online. ‘Kaantha’: Netflix Acquires OTT Rights to Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Upcoming Film – See First Look Poster.

