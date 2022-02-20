It was a while back, wherein a few reports stated that superstar Rajinikanth and producer Boney Kapoor has collaborated for the actor's 170th film. However, looks like that's not the case. As today (February 20), Boney Kapoor quashed the rumour and said he and Rajni Garu are for now not doing any movie together. He also slammed the speculations.

Boney Kapoor:

Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)