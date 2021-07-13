Sarpatta Parambarai trailer is here. It's interesting how two movies on boxing will release on Amazon Prime so close to each other. There's Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai. The trailer of the latter is as much about the game as it is about clan tussle. It is directed by Pa Ranjith and also stars Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathi, Dushara, John Kokken, Santhosh Pratap, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Johnn Vijay, Kali Venkat, Muthukumar & others. The movie will stream on July 22.

