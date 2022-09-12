The second day of SIIMA Awards 2022 that is taking place at Bengaluru celebrates and honours the best of Tamil and Malayalam Cinema of 2021. Movies like Karnan, Maanaadu, Minnal Murali, Sarpatta Parambarai, Vellam, Maanaadu, Doctor are already scoring big. SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners: Puneeth Rajkumar, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde Win Big for Telugu and Kannada Cinema; Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda Get Special Awards - Check Full List of Winners at SIIMA 2022.

Check Full List of Winners Below (Updating):

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam)

Congratulations, #NimishaSajayan, on winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam) Award for the movie The Great Indian Kitchen. Thank you, Mahesh, for accepting the award on behalf of her.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/7gR1cO8U0w — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Tamil)

. @KangnaRanaut___ in Thalaivii won our hearts. She has won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Tamil) for the same as well. Congratulations! We thank Brinda Prasad for accepting the award on her behalf.#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/qCkqjvMyE4 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actress - Critics (Tamil)

. @aishu_dil, congratulations on winning the Best Actress - Critics (Tamil) Award for the movie Thittam Irandu. Your performance was magnificent!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/K58lxP4HJy — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil)

. @Siva_Kartikeyan delivered a noteworthy performance in Doctor, for which he has won the Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil). You were spectacular. Congratulations!!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/nmhryDeCzP — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor (Tamil)

No surprises here! Many congratulations, @SilambarasanTR_ , for winning the Award for Best Actor for the movie Maanaadu. Splendid performance indeed!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/uvqiVfcQ32 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Film (Tamil)

Sarpatta Parambarai is an outstanding movie and completely deserves to win the Award for Best Film (Tamil). Congratulations to the entire team. We, thank you, @arya_offl for accepting the award on behalf of the team.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/qcTPdYPcn9 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Director Award (Tamil)

. @Dir_Lokesh has won the Best Director Award (Tamil) for the movie Master. What an amazing movie! Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/ZVnw29nu1Q — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam)

The Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Malayalam) Award has been bestowed upon #BijuMenon for giving us a blockbuster performance in Aarkkariyam. Congratulations!#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/w3yBETmKRc — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam)

By popular vote and demand, the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) Award goes to @ttovino for his outstanding performance in Minnal Murali and Kala.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/eyH2gSJDXC — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Film (Malayalam)

#MinnalMurali - What an amazing superhero movie! It deserves all the praise and the award for Best Film (Malayalam)! Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/uy8ub7ZWyX — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Tamil)

The Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Tamil) goes to @arya_offl for his outstanding performance in Sarpatta Parambarai. Congratulations!#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/bX4peiwEdz — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Malayalam)

When he comes on screen, no one can resist laughter. #NaslenKGafoor has won the Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Malayalam) Award for a brilliant performance in Home. Congratulations! We thank actor/host Siva for accepting the award on his behalf.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/pAFPgfkKez — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Actress (Tamil)

@priyankaamohan , your performance in Doctor will not be forgotten anytime soon. Congratulations on winning the Best Debutant Actress (Tamil) Award for the same!#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/VSZ3buHqud — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Director (Malayalam)

@maheshNrayan has won the Award for Best Director (Malayalam) for his thriller movie Malik. Hearty congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/nVnlhi2MR6 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Malayalam)

.@aishwaryaleksh7 has left everyone behind in the race to bag the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Malayalam) Award for Kaanekkaane#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/uEmoePZzxc — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema

10 years in the South Indian industry! That's a magnificent feat, @ihansika. Congratulations on winning the Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema Award!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/gxfyOPEcCp — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Outstanding Performance of the Year

His performances this year were so good, we had to felicitate him in the most special way. We are very happy to present @iYogiBabu with the Outstanding Performance of the Year award.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/HvnHASN1G4 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in Negative Role (Malayalam)

This negative role is going to stay with us for a very long time. It is none other than @gurusoms's role in Minnal Murali. Congratulations on winning the Best Actor in Negative Role (Malayalam) Award for the same!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/qRlB9AbmzY — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Tamil)

A negative role that impressed all of us! We are talking about none other than @iam_SJSuryah in Maanaadu. He has won the Best Actor in a Negative Role (Tamil) Award for the same. We thank VJ Ramya for accepting the award on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/rLkzwwc0al — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Tamil)

When they came on screen, we just burst out laughing! @RedinKingsley and #DeepaShankar have together won the Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Tamil) in the movie Doctor.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/Xyb31fCxVY — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male (Malayalam)

This one calls for grand celebrations! #Baburaj has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male (Malayalam) Award for his role in Joji!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/vpRjpDCPcm — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female (Malayalam)

After delivering such a magical performance in Joji, it is no surprise that @UnnimayaPrasad has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female (Malayalam) Award. The applause must continue!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/po7pm0mXTP — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam)

Celebrations are in order! #FriendlyProductions has won the Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) Award for the movie Vellam.#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/0pnGR0qXGH — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female (Tamil)

@LakshmiPriyaaC is the winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female (Tamil) Award for her terrific performance in Karnan.#siima2022 pic.twitter.com/RkwF9yH7w6 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Director (Malayalam)

And the award for the Best Debutant Director (Malayalam) goes to... #KavyaPrakash for the movie Vaanku. Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/v06l7dUTEC — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil)

What a superb start! @crmanojkumaar (@rastudiosindia) has won the Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) Award for the movie Rocky.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/ssk92GeFLr — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Actor Award (Tamil)

He has arrived in style! Congratulations to @subashselvam04 for winning the Best Debutant Actor Award (Tamil) for Thittam Irandu. pic.twitter.com/F3NET61Xzi — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam)

@AnaghaOfficial is indeed a star we must look out for. Her mesmerizing performance in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam has won her the Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) Award. Hearty congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/AiTCpEHJ8C — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Director (Tamil)

@madonneashwin has won the Best Debutant Director (Tamil) Award for Mandela. It was indeed a spectacular movie! Congratulations! #SIIMA pic.twitter.com/e8GR5SONDY — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Debutant Actor (Malayalam)

Now that's what we call an unforgettable start! #SanalAman has won the Best Debutant Actor (Malayalam) Award for the movie Malik.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/1f5e9RRjcf — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Music Director Award (Malayalam)

The movie Vellam had some exceptional music tracks, and the credit goes to @Bijibal2 . Congratulations on winning the Best Music Director Award (Malayalam) for the same!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/Us6EaA5Zk0 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Music Director (Tamil)

Music that's like magic! @Music_Santhosh has won the Best Music Director (Tamil) Award for his magical music in Karnan. Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/E8YEXLQC5M — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Lyric Writer Award (Malayalam)

@parare brought out his A-game in Bheemante Vazhi. He has won the Best Lyric Writer Award (Malayalam) for the same. Very well-deserved. Congratulations!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/t0lNcGvfTt — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Female (Tamil)

It's a win for @talktodhee ! She has won the Award for Best Playback Singer - Female (Tamil) for the song Uttradheenga Yeppov in the movie Karnan. Felicitations! We thank Music Director Santhosh Narayanan for accepting the award on her behalf.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/lvfAtR9d1C — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Female (Malayalam)

The veteran singer, @sujathamohan, is marvellous and fabulous! She has won Best Playback Singer - Female (Malayalam) for the song Neelambale in the movie The Priest. pic.twitter.com/AMjxxydWao — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Male (Malayalam)

Singing that wins hearts must always be in the spotlight! #MithunJayaraj has received the Best Playback Singer - Male (Malayalam) Award for the song Uyire in Minnal Murali. We thank the Actor Shiva for accepting the award on his behalf.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/WVX6IHRtjx — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Male (Tamil)

@KapilKapilan_ swept us off our feet with his song Adiye in the movie Bachelor. He has won the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for the same. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/AOeepEtag8 — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Cinematographer (Malayalam)

#NimishRavi's work in Kurup was magnificent. It has fetched him the Best Cinematographer (Malayalam) Award. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/6QCmMzPxcX — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Cinematographer (Tamil)

Felicitations and congratulations to @kshreyaas for winning the Best Cinematographer (Tamil) Award for the movie Rocky. pic.twitter.com/E5M0aMfeaV — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil)

The Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) Award goes to @iamKarthikNetha for the song Idhuvum Kadandhu from the movie Netrikann. We were absolutely mesmerized by the track! pic.twitter.com/Hlod61o8Ok — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

