Kichcha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona released in theatres on July 28. The action-adventure thriller received fabulous response from the audience. RRR director SS Rajamouli too praised Anup Bhandari helmed film. He tweeted, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona.” He even mentioned, “Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good.” Vikrant Rona Box-Office Collection Day 1: With Rs 35-Cr Opening Worldwide, Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Heads for Big League.

SS Rajamouli On Vikrant Rona

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good.👏🏻👌🏻 Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar.🤩😂 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 31, 2022

