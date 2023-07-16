Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya got engaged on July 15, 2023. Her engagement with Sreyas Mohan, a businessman from Mavelikkara, was held at the actor-politician's residence in Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding is scheduled to take place in January 2024. Here, check out viral pics from the engagement ceremony below. Yash at Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa’s Wedding: KGF Star Arrives in Style and Gives the Groom a Warm Hug (Watch Video).

Bhagya Gets Engaged to Sreyas Mohan:

Actor-politician #SureshGopi's daughter, Bhagya, got engaged to Sreyas Mohan, a businessman in Thiruvananthapuram. Wedding is in January next year Pic: Mathrubhumi pic.twitter.com/AMp7fmDFEQ — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) July 16, 2023

