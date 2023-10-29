Shahenshah and Superstar in one frame! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth completed the Mumbai schedule of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming, yet-to-be-titled movie on Sunday. For now, the name is Thalaivar 170, backed by Lyca Productions, and the film is billed as an entertainer with a message. Recently, the production house shared a picture from the sets, showing Big B holding a phone and Rajinikanth looking at it and smiling. The actors, who last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, started shooting for the project on October 25. Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Goofy Pic As He Celebrates First Day of Work After 33 Years With Rajinikanth!.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's Pic Which Lyca Productions Shared:

