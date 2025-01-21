Tovino Thomas will reprise his role as Jathin Ramdas in the highly anticipated political thriller L2: Empuraan (L2E), the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead, with Tovino playing the son of the late PK Ramdas, a character portrayed by Sachin Khedekar in the first film. On Tovino’s 36th birthday today, January 21, Mohanlal unveiled the first look of his character from the film, sparking excitement among fans. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars in the film, L2E promises to carry forward the gripping political drama from Lucifer. Produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is set for a global theatrical release on March 27. ‘Thakkarkum Ennu Aanu Vishvasam’: Actor Saikumar Expresses Confidence in Mohanlal–Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film ‘L2: Empuraan’ (Watch Video).

Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas in ‘L2: Empuraan’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)