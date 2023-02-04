Vani Jayaram was a legendary playback singer. The National Award-winning singer was reportedly found dead at her Chennai residence on February 4. Aged 77, she had recoded over 10,000 songs in her career spanning more than five decades. Her sudden demise has left industry members shocked. Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many others have mourned the death of legendry singer. Vani Jairam Found Dead at Her Chennai Residence Days After Being Awarded the Padma Bhushan.

D Imman

Can’t accept the hard hitting reality that Legendary Singer Vani Jairam Amma is no more. We miss you Amma. Met her and recorded for my upcoming film “Malai” last August. And I’m shocked to know that she’s no more today. My prayers. May Her soul Rest in Peace. -D.Imman pic.twitter.com/Dy3YdXP4Yn — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) February 4, 2023

Khushbu Sundar

Terrible news coming in.. we have lost yet another gem.#VaniJayaram ji is no more amongst us. A voice that has enthralled us for many years has left us heartbroken. Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice. You will always be remembered amma. Om Shanti 🙏🙏#RIP pic.twitter.com/mHU2XNuPWj — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2023

Radikaa Sarathkumar

This is so shocking #vanijayaram,just last night I was playing her song and telling my husband how beautifully she was rendering the song in #KVishwanath sirs film. I am so shocked. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 4, 2023

