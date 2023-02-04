Vani Jayaram was a legendary playback singer. The National Award-winning singer was reportedly found dead at her Chennai residence on February 4. Aged 77, she had recoded over 10,000 songs in her career spanning more than five decades. Her sudden demise has left industry members shocked. Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many others have mourned the death of legendry singer. Vani Jairam Found Dead at Her Chennai Residence Days After Being Awarded the Padma Bhushan.

