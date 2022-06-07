If you have seen Vikram, one of the biggest surprises would be 'Agent Tina'. Played by choreographer Vasanthi, this character takes on an unassuming role of a caretaker in Vikram's grandson's house. However, we see her real, kickass form when the villain's goons come to kill the tiny tot, and Agent Tina, who used to be part of Vikram's sleeper cell team in the '80s, takes most of them down single-handedly. After she became a sensation post Vikram release, fans are now spotting Vasanthi in old songs from films like Villain (Ajith Kumar), Bhagavathi (Thalapathy Vijay), Anbe Sivam (Kamal Haasan), where she used to work as a background dancer. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

From Bhagavathi

When She Retained the Same Costume for This Song in Villain

Agent Tina 's undercover assignments 20 years before - infiltrating bhagavathi gang and villain gang#Vikram pic.twitter.com/8NabWfs23l — Omicron Theta Sapien 🔴⚪ (@KamalEnKadhalan) June 5, 2022

Anbe Sivam

