Burak Deniz was seen in attendance for the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames. Several pictures and videos of him from the event in Mumbai has surfaced online. One of the videos shows the Turkish heartthrob stylishly attempting Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and he totally nails it. The actor looked dapper in striped shirt and comfy pants and sneakers. FICCI Frame 2023: Turkish Actor Burak Deniz Arrives in Mumbai for the 23rd Ceremony (Watch Video).

Burak Deniz Does SRK’s Iconic Pose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)