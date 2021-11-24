Sushmita Sen is all set to make a deadlier return in the second season of Aarya. Talking about Sushmita’s character in Aarya 2, director Ram Madhvani had stated, “She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.” The makers have dropped a motion poster in which the actress can be seen in a badass avatar, holding pistol in her hand and all fierce. The trailer of Aarya 2 will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25.

Aarya 2 Motion Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)