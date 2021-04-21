Well, for all the fans of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly's serial will now have one more addition to the show. As per the latest reports in TellyChakkar, it is Apurva Agnihotri and not Ram Kapoor, who will be entering the show. Reports also hint that he has already started shooting for the daily soap.

Apurva talked about his character and said, "My character will bring twists and turns in the life of Anupamaa and Shah Parivaar. I decided to accept this role because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers." Interesting, right?

Here's The First Leaked Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)