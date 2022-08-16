The saga of Breaking Bad has finally ended as Better Call Saul came to a close. Premiering its final episode, the show came to an emotional end and fans are taken aback by what they claiming to be a "perfect" ending. With this, Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how he felt about the series ending. Here's what he had to say. Better Call Saul Finale Review: Fans Call Ending of Bob Odenkirk's Breaking Bad Spinoff 'Perfect', Draw Parallels With First Episode!

Check Out The Video:

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

