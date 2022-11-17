As per latest reports, it's MC Stan vs Shalin Bhanot in the house. Reportedly, after Tina Datta sprained her ankle due to Stan's massage, an argument erupted between him and Shalin Bhanot. That's not it, as the verbal war between the lads led to the rapper physically attacking Shalin. However, nothing has been official as of yet. Bigg Boss 16: Slow Mo Video of Archana Gautam Choking Shiv Thakare's Neck is Going Viral; Fans Are Sure She's at Fault - WATCH.

MC Stan Attacks Shalin Bhanot:

