Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Cirkus. While they will interact with the contestants in the house, they will also be seen playing a game where they have to guess the word the opposite person is saying without hearing. They will be given sound proof headphones for the same. Colors shared a glimpse of the same on its social media handle and it is sure to leave the audience in splits! Bigg Boss 16: Ranveer Singh Shares His Wish to Host the Controversial Reality Show in Future but There’s a Twist! (Watch Video).

