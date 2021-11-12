Disney+ is announcing back-to-back shows and films today (November 12) and we are amazed. Among the many teases, here we will be talking about Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth's separate adventurous shows on National Geographic. While Smith's Welcome to Earth will be streaming from December 8 on the platform, on the other hand, Hemsworth's show will be releasing sometime in 2022. Check out the trailers below.

Will Smith in Welcome to Earth:

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)