It has just been a while since Halo has premiered and fans have already started to get angry. The recent series features a scene that sees Master Chief off with his helmet for a good chunk of the episode, and this has cause fans to get frustrated. This is due to the part that in the Halo video games, Chief never really took off his helmet. You can check out some of the fan reactions below.

Let's Give the Show a Chance...

this show is gonna ruin my entire childhood https://t.co/o62TPDjv32 — mat 🧃 (@lildechino) March 24, 2022

Here's Hoping the Different Direction Pays Off...

When fans hear that the producers of Halo tv show has not even played the actual games and are taking off Master chief’s iconic helmet … #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/2l99pPeOgi — MB Mars 8 (@Mbtoon05) March 22, 2022

Can See the Resemblance...

why does Halo TV Series Master Chief look like they just got Jon Bernthal's stunt double pic.twitter.com/DspX1TZ3gB — Holt (@Holtarna) March 25, 2022

Meme Material Right Here...

Someone sent me this and my ribs hurt now. pic.twitter.com/bpixV00htf — Rookie425 (@Rookie_425) March 24, 2022

Let's Hope They Execute it Well!

Halo fans when they see the clip of Master Chief finally taking off his helmet. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/mDJTON9JpM — Curtis (@yarsitruc) March 24, 2022

The Potential is There Though...

Talk about a show that both entertained and disappointed at the same time. So much promise then they showed Master Chief's face. For us diehards that almost ruined the whole show.#Halo #HaloSeries https://t.co/bMaV71Ubxl — Dave Miller (@dmilrtime) March 25, 2022

