Neetu Kapoor will be seen on Colors TV's Hunarbaaz's grand finale celebrating her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt. As per a latest promo shared by the makers, the veteran actress could be seen all happy grooving with judge Karan Johar's on Gangubai Kathiawadi's song "Dholida". Well, this looks amazing! Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora and Others Attend the Get-Together (View Pics and Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)