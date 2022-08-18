Please Find Attached is a Dice Media web series starring Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra. The two play a couple who at first were colleagues, then decided to be flat mates and eventually fell in love. But every relationship comes with downsides. Watch this couple navigate the ups and downs of their relationship in season 3. Engineering Girls 2.0: Sejal Kumar Recalls How Actors Barkha Singh and Kritika Avasthi Tried To Prank Her on the Sets.

View Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)