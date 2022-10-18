Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most entertaining shows on television. It is one of the longest running sartorial comedies and now once again it is set to tickle the audience’s funny bones in its next episode. The show will deal with the fungus laden floor in the society where everyone would end up falling. Members of Gokuldham society will go against Bhide for the same. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Diagnosed With Throat Cancer – Reports.

Take a look at the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)