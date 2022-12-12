Uorfi Javed has been in the news constantly for her bold fashion choices. Now, a written complaint has been filed against the actress and social media influencer for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media. TOI reported the same on their social media handle. MTV Splitsvilla 14: Uorfi Javed Poses With Hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone; Claims ‘Not Done Having Mischief Yet’.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)