The world has lost a beloved figure with the passing of actor Vikas Sethi, who touched hearts through both television and cinema. He died on Sunday, September 8, at just 48, reportedly from a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and friends in shock and sorrow. What makes this loss even more heart-wrenching is his final Instagram post, a poignant tribute to his mother, where he wrote, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.. MOM LOVE YOU." Vikas Sethi Dies at 48: Did You Know ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ Actor Had Once Replaced John Abraham in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’?.

Vikas Sethi's Last Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Sethi (@vikass.sethi)

